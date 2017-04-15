Ohio farm gives families unique Easter experience

The Country Lane Tree Farm hosted an Easter Bunny hayride and baby animal tour honoring the upcoming holiday.

Families had to opportunity to experience hay rides, an Easter egg patch and of course, the Easter Bunny himself.



Melissa Bowlander and her husband have owned and operated the farm for 27 years.

They are passionate about sharing their farm with other families.



“It’s all about memories to me, with families and this is the new beginning of every spring. It's the new babies and a great way to celebrate spring,” said Melissa.



The Bowlanders have about 300 animals on their farm, including many babies which kids could play with and feed.

Although many people may be tempted to buy these cute little animals, like chicks and bunnies, it can be a full time job.

"It is a lot of hard work, we keep our animals all year long. They are part of our family, so the care doesn't stop after the weekend people leave,” said Melissa.

She invites parents to come to their farm to spend time with their children and the animals and take pictures.

This creates lasting memories while allowing the animals to stay on the farm where they belong.

"Kids love it, and I think there's not many functionable farms around that let visitors come and feed their pets and play around. It's a lot of fun," said Tiffany Lopez, mother of two.



You can experience events year round at the Country Lane Tree Farm including summer camps, pumpkin patches, and school field trips.

To contact Country Lane tree farm, call (419)-461-1298 or visit their website here.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

