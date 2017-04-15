Local program promotes outdoor play - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local program promotes outdoor play

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Play Naturally Toledo Facebook) (Source: Play Naturally Toledo Facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A local program is encouraging children to get outside and play.

Play Naturally Toledo is an outdoor family program that helps to create safe environments for children to play in a creative way.

Play Naturally Toledo is launching an event series from April until November to inspire kids to be active.

“Studies show that play time in nature promotes physical and emotional well-being and healthy social interaction, stimulates higher level thinking, enhances connectedness to nature and encourages environmentally-friendly attitudes,” said Mitch Magdich, Toledo Zoo curator of education.

Pre-registration to the events. is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

You can pre-register for any of these events here.

Below is a list of all Play Naturally Toledo events:

  • Sat, April 15, 1-3 p.m. at Swan Creek Metropark (Airport Highway entrance)
  • Sun, April 30, 1-3 p.m. at the Toledo Zoo, Nature’s Neighborhood*
  • Sun, May 21, 1:30-4 p.m. at the 577 Foundation, Perrysburg
  • Sat, June 10, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Toledo Zoo, Nature’s Neighborhood*
  • Sat, July 8, 2-4 p.m. at Side Cut Metropark
  • Sun, July 16, 1:30-4 p.m. at the 577 Foundation, Perrysburg
  • Sun, Aug. 13, 1:30-4 p.m. at the 577 Foundation, Perrysburg
  • Sat, Aug. 26, 1-3 p.m. at Pearson Metropark (Packer-Hammersmith Center)
  • Sat, Sept. 16, 1-3 p.m. at Sidecut Metropark (Riverview Shelter area)
  • Sat, Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m. at the Toledo Zoo, Nature’s Neighborhood*
  • Sat, Nov. 18, 1:30-4 p.m. at the 577 Foundation, Perrysburg

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

