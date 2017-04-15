Local program promotes outdoor play

A local program is encouraging children to get outside and play.

Play Naturally Toledo is an outdoor family program that helps to create safe environments for children to play in a creative way.

Play Naturally Toledo is launching an event series from April until November to inspire kids to be active.

“Studies show that play time in nature promotes physical and emotional well-being and healthy social interaction, stimulates higher level thinking, enhances connectedness to nature and encourages environmentally-friendly attitudes,” said Mitch Magdich, Toledo Zoo curator of education.

Pre-registration to the events. is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

You can pre-register for any of these events here.

Below is a list of all Play Naturally Toledo events:

Sat, April 15, 1-3 p.m. at Swan Creek Metropark (Airport Highway entrance)

Sun, April 30, 1-3 p.m. at the Toledo Zoo, Nature’s Neighborhood*

Sun, May 21, 1:30-4 p.m. at the 577 Foundation, Perrysburg

Sat, June 10, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Toledo Zoo, Nature’s Neighborhood*

Sat, July 8, 2-4 p.m. at Side Cut Metropark

Sun, July 16, 1:30-4 p.m. at the 577 Foundation, Perrysburg

Sun, Aug. 13, 1:30-4 p.m. at the 577 Foundation, Perrysburg

Sat, Aug. 26, 1-3 p.m. at Pearson Metropark (Packer-Hammersmith Center)

Sat, Sept. 16, 1-3 p.m. at Sidecut Metropark (Riverview Shelter area)

Sat, Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m. at the Toledo Zoo, Nature’s Neighborhood*

Sat, Nov. 18, 1:30-4 p.m. at the 577 Foundation, Perrysburg

