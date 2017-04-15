New Cedar Point water park opens over Memorial Day weekend

Cedar Point lovers will not have more options for thrill and fun at the amusement park.

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is set to open May 27.

The 18-acre park features water rides for all ages as well as restaurants, an ice cream shop and a swim-up bar.

Check out this WTOL sneak peak into the park and decide which attractions you don't want to miss.

Below is a list of the new attractions:

Storm Surge - a large raft that tosses riders about as they begin their ride 76 feet above the ground and slide through a green and teal slide structure.

Lake Erie Nor’easter - an exciting inner tube ride through darkness in an enclosed, twisty slide.

Cedar Creek - relaxing lazy river ride that gives the perfect place to chill on a summer's day.

Fisherman's Fury and Riptide Raceway - body slides and mat racer slides bring the thrills.

Muffleheads Beach Bar - a great place for adults to hang out at this swim-up bar and pool area.

Schooner’s Beach Bar - located next to the Breakwater Bay wave pool, will feature tasty signature cocktails and beverages with live entertainment.

Shandy Shores - features a custom summer mirco-brew in partnership with The Brew Kettle out of Strongsville.

Point Plummet - a six-story, four-person aqua drop body slide that sends riders on a nearly vertical free fall when the floor drops out from under them.

Portside Plunge - located on the same structure as Point Plummet, two five-story tube slides sends guests through an enclosed tunnel before shooting them out into the sun.

Lakeslide Landing - family slide complex that features 12 kid-sized water slides the line the perimeter for a zero-depth-entry pool while parents can enjoy a lounge and sun deck area.

Lemmy's Lagoon - the mythical Lake Erie Monster named Lemmy comes to life when he rises from the water surrounded by fish and sandcastle structures.

Crystal Rock Cafe - named after the Crystal Rock Castle that was formerly at Cedar Point, the restaurant will have food that you can't find anywhere else at the park.

Beaches & Cream - an ice cream spot with custom flavors made in partnership with Sandusky's Toft Dairy.

