9-year-old flown to hospital after becoming trapped under ATV

A a nine-year-old boy is in serious condition after getting trapped under an ATV in Fulton County.

The accident happened around 10 a.m.on Saturday on the 1500 block of Country Road S-T.

Police say the boy somehow lost control of the ATV and the vehicle was on top of him when help arrived.

Crews found him unconscious, but alive.

He was then flown to a Toledo area hospital.

The boy's condition is unknown at this time.

We will keep you updated with more information.

