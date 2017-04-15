Easter Sunday Rain Chances

You may have heard that your Easter Sunday has quite a few rain chances. This could mean big impacts for early church services, Easter egg hunts and your family cook-out plans. Here’s what you can expect: your Sunday won’t be a full wash out, but at times you’ll see some major rainfall. Download the First Alert Weather App to track the radar through all your Easter plans.





Morning Services: The scattered rainfall will occur into the early mornings from 5 AM – 11 AM. A few thunderstorms are possible as well.







Afternoon Cook-Outs: More scattered showers and storms could make grilling out more difficult.