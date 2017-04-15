Single-vehicle crash puts man in hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Single-vehicle crash puts man in hospital

SENECA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A single vehicle crash sends a man to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Ohio Highway State Patrol responded to a rollover crash on County Road 31 near County Road 30 in Seneca County around 2:30 a.m.

33-year-old Nathan Jividen from Gibsonburg was in a 2003 Ford Taurus driving northbound on County Road 31 when he went off the right side of the road, came back onto the roadway and then went off the left side of the road.

Jividen hit a telephone pole and overturned, and was ejected from the vehicle.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by life flight to Saint Vincent’s Hospital.

Jividen was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation and drugs appear to be a factor. 

