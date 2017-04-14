New restaurant hopes open container law, Walleye/Hens games will mean big business

Friends enjoy a night out at new uptown restaurant (Source: WTOL)

It was a sports doubleheader on Friday night in Downtown Toledo.

The Hens played at Fifth Third Field and the Walleye at the Huntington Center.

That’s a great combination for a new restaurant in town like Carlos Poco Loco in the Uptown District along Adams Street.

The place has only been open for a month.

If the name sounds familiar that’s because there are two other Poco Locos in Perrysburg and Waterville.

The location was chosen because of the open container law, which allows folks to bar hop in the district with drinks in their hands.

But it’s also a new place to hang out before and after Hens and Walleye games, even though it’s a good hike from where the teams play.

“Yesterday we had opening day. It was a blast after the game. We had a lot of people show up. Have a late night menu from nine to one for tacos and appetizers and everyone came and enjoyed,” said Aldo Ballescer of Carlos Poco Loco.

Morgan and Kali Finn came here to enjoy dinner and drinks before heading over to Huntington Center for game one of the Walleye hockey playoffs.

This is their second visit.

“We like all the businesses here on Adams Street. From around here. Enjoy coming down here. Less traffic, popular place now,” said Morgan.

Kali agreed.

“Well it’s a little less crowded since it’s off the beaten path," said Kali.

But worth a visit by sports fans.

Carlos Poco Loco is located at the corner of Adams and 18th Streets.

