New restaurant hopes open container law, Walleye/Hens games will - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New restaurant hopes open container law, Walleye/Hens games will mean big business

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Friends enjoy a night out at new uptown restaurant (Source: WTOL) Friends enjoy a night out at new uptown restaurant (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

It was a sports doubleheader on Friday night in Downtown Toledo.

The Hens played at Fifth Third Field and the Walleye at the Huntington Center.

That’s a great combination for a new restaurant in town like Carlos Poco Loco in the Uptown District along Adams Street.

The place has only been open for a month.

If the name sounds familiar that’s because there are two other Poco Locos in Perrysburg and Waterville.

The location was chosen because of the open container law, which allows folks to bar hop in the district with drinks in their hands.

But it’s also a new place to hang out before and after Hens and Walleye games, even though it’s a good hike from where the teams play.

“Yesterday we had opening day. It was a blast after the game. We had a lot of people show up. Have a late night menu from nine to one for tacos and appetizers and everyone came and enjoyed,” said Aldo Ballescer of Carlos Poco Loco.

Morgan and Kali Finn came here to enjoy dinner and drinks before heading over to Huntington Center for game one of the Walleye hockey playoffs.

This is their second visit.

“We like all the businesses here on Adams Street. From around here. Enjoy coming down here. Less traffic, popular place now,” said Morgan.

Kali agreed.

“Well it’s a  little less crowded since it’s off the beaten path," said Kali.

But worth a visit by sports fans.

Carlos Poco Loco is located at the corner of Adams and 18th Streets.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

 

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly