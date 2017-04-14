Bishop Daniel E. Thomas splitting time between Toledo, Cleveland Dioceses

Bishop Daniel E. Thomas is pulling double duty on the busiest week of the Christian calendar.

Bishop Thomas has been overseeing both the Toledo and Cleveland Catholic Dioceses for several months. He says he has been able to do so because of those that have prayed for him.

"I can be honest. I believe it and I feel it," Bishop Thomas said. "I know that the Lord is sustaining me in every way and sustaining me by giving me the energy to be able to accomplish what I need to accomplish."

Bishop Thomas has split his time between the two dioceses to serve them as equally as possible.

Bishop Thomas says he does not see his schedule slowing down until Pope Francis names a new bishop for the diocese.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.