Adrian Church makes Good Friday great For community

Surprising their neighbors with free coffee, haircuts, car washes and lunch, one church community in Adrian is paying it forward on Good Friday.

Members of Bethany Assembly are going out in the community to share the love today.

They are doing everything from blessing people with a gift of $5, d ropping off Easter lilies to the local hospital to taking lunch and clothes to the homeless.

Even several bigger acts of kindness are happening like buying someone's cart full of groceries.

"It's just showing love to your neighbors,” said Brian Henley, Lead Pastor at Bethany Assembly. “That's really the thing. We don't want this just to be a Good Friday thing. We're hoping this continues to spark something across our city.”

I followed a group who went to surprise the YMCA with lunch for the kids. The kids and the staff were visibly grateful.

The lead pastor says the $20,000 they will spread throughout the community is meant to carry a bigger ripple effect.

“Where people are not just doing 'pay it forward moments' but actually loving people,” Henley said. “We can do random acts of kindness but without love then those things just kind of fall to the side. I feel if we show love to people that's what makes the difference."

Roughly 250 volunteers spent more than 12 hours volunteering and getting out into the community on the holy day.

