Walleye take 2-0 series lead over Kalamazoo

The Walleye took a quick 3-0 lead in the first period and never looked back, holding off a frustrated Kalamazoo team 4-1.

The first period also saw Kalamazoo take 34 minutes in penalties.

The Wings’ captain, Ben Wilson, was ejected in that period for cross-checking the Walleye’s Simon Denis seven times.

Evan Rankin had two goals on the night.

The Walleye take a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 is Tuesday night in Kalamazoo.

The Toledo Walleye are looking to make a deep playoff run.

The Walleye come into the playoffs after a record 51-win season. With that record, Toledo clinched the best record in the ECHL and home ice throughout the playoffs.

Shane Berschbach leads the Walleye offensively with 68 assists, the second most in the ECHL. He had 86 overall points, the third most in the ECHL.

Goalie Jake Peterson has also played an important role in the Walleye's success with a 2.28 Goals Against Average. Peterson also put up a league-leading seven shutouts.

First year head coach Dan Watson was honored as the ECHL Coach of the Year.

