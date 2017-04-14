Valfilm expanding operations, hiring more workers and moving cor - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Valfilm expanding operations, hiring more workers and moving corporate offices to Findlay

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Big economic news out of Findlay, as the city is seeing major growth with a company that came to town a few years ago.

Three years ago, 72 local jobs were retained when Valgroup out of Brazil purchased the former Dow Chemical plant in Findlay.

Now the plant is not only expanding operations, but will soon be home to the company's North American headquarters.

While local officials are visiting Valfilm plants in Brazil, the company announced they would be building a new 40 thousand square foot expansion at the plant.

The new area will add seven new lines to production, and eventually add up to 20 new jobs.

Valgroup said they have been appreciative of all of the help they have received from Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development

"We helped them establish themselves here in Findlay with translation, banking, legal; a lot of barriers to come to the United States from Brazil," said Dan Sheaffer, Workforce and Project Specialist with Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development.

But the bigger part of the announcement is that the company will also be moving their corporate headquarters from California to Findlay as well.

Scheaffer attributes the company's expansion to Findlay's location near nationally accessible infrastructure and a business-friendly environment that not only drew the Brazilian company to northwest Ohio, but also made them want to continue to invest here.

"Certainly with any new jobs you'll have that new tax revenue. But for us the opportunity is really about attracting new companies to Findlay. And this one was a real winner for us." said Sheaffer.

Valfilm manufactures plastic film for a variety of purposes.

