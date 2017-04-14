Toledo Police make disposing of unneeded prescription drugs even - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Police make disposing of unneeded prescription drugs even easier

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department has a drug drop off box in the lobby of every one of their police stations, but recently have made dropping off unwanted prescription drugs even more convenient.

Because prescription pills that fall into the wrong hands can potentially lead someone down the road of addiction - and even lead them to heroin, TPD has increased the number of drop-off locations.

There are now three portable drug drop boxes that can be brought to police-sponsored events, including town halls, neighborhood watch meetings and Coffee with the Cops.

“It doesn't just benefit the police department to get these drugs off the street it benefits as a whole so this is just another sort of thing we can do to get those unwanted prescription drugs off the street and out of the hands of someone who could potentially abuse them,” said Lt. Kevin Braun with Toledo Police.

Lt. Braun says keeping unused medication in your home makes you a target of a theft, but also can help start up or feed a loved one’s habit. 

“As always, you can request for a community relations officer to come out to your event and they can bring one of the drug boxes with them,” said Lt. Braun. 

It’s just another way Toledo Police are fighting back against the opioid epidemic in our area. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly