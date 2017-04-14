Smokey the Dog feeling better in battle against Lyme Disease

Smokey the Dog, Toledo Fire Station's comfort dog, seems to be doing better since being diagnosed with Lyme Disease last year.

Smokey is a mild mannered black lab who has been trained as a comfort dog for firefighters.

While the sickness had him down with joint pain and mobility issues, he is getting the much needed exercise that is helping him recover

"He's very active now. He's moving a lot more than he used to. Still is dealing with the valley fever he was diagnosed with," said TFD's Sterling Rahe. "It requires him to have blood draws and some panels every couple months along with a chest x-ray."

Smokey was given to TFD in 2016 after his Utah owner passes away.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.