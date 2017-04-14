Approval would mean Findlay schools would continue to receive state credit

In May, voters in Findlay will get the chance to decide if a 4.9 mill operating levy for the Findlay City School District should become continuous.

The Findlay Courier is reporting that by making the levy continuous, a 12.5 percent credit that is currently paid by the state on property tax bills would be preserved.

As part of the state’s 2013 budget, new and replacement levies are no longer eligible for the credit, but since this levy is considered a renewal, the credit would remain.

The proposed levy would continue to generate $3.9 million every year.

Homeowners would not see a tax increase and would continue to pay about $144 per $100,000 of appraised value.

The levy will be on the ballot on May 2.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.