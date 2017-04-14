Two cases of the measles reported in southeast Michigan

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced two confirmed cases of the measles in southeastern Michigan.

According to the MDHHS, one of the individuals was already infected with the disease when they boarded a flight in late March. It was on that flight that the second person got infected with the virus.

“This underscores the importance of routine vaccination for both children and adults, and of making certain as many Michiganders as possible have protective immunity against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “Measles is highly contagious, and though it is generally a rare disease in the United States – in fact it was eliminated from the country in 2000 – it shows up every year as a result of travel to other parts of the world where it continues to be a common illness.”

Health officials say vaccination is the best defense against the measles, especially if you are traveling internationally.

Last year, Michigan had only one case of the measles.

Between 2001 and 2012, the average number of measles cases was only about 60, but in recent years that number has jumped, mainly due to people not getting vaccinated.

In 2014, 667 cases of the measles were reported, including five in Michigan. The majority of those were not vaccinated.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.