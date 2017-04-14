Free 'Fatherhood Walk' to highlight bond between fathers, children

Details of an upcoming event to help fathers bond with their children were announced Friday morning.

The two-mile annual "Fatherhood Walk" will take place on June 10.

During the walk, beginning and ending at Central Catholic High School, families will have a chance to talk and bond.

The non-profit RESTORE is hosting the event, saying a strong relationship between fathers and kids is crucial.

"Research confirms that children do better in every measure of development when there is a responsible father in their lives. The Fatherhood Walk is free to the community to show support of fathers, father figures and mentors and to strengthen families and the community," said RESTORE's founder and executive director, Mark Robinson.

Last year's walk drew 200 participants. You can register online here or the day of the walk. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

