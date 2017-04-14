Free 'Fatherhood Walk' to highlight bond between fathers, childr - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Free 'Fatherhood Walk' to highlight bond between fathers, children

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Details of an upcoming event to help fathers bond with their children were announced Friday morning. 

The two-mile annual "Fatherhood Walk" will take place on June 10.

During the walk, beginning and ending at Central Catholic High School, families will have a chance to talk and bond. 

The non-profit RESTORE is hosting the event, saying a strong relationship between fathers and kids is crucial.

"Research confirms that children do better in every measure of development when there is a responsible father in their lives. The Fatherhood Walk is free to the community to show support of fathers, father figures and mentors and to strengthen families and the community," said RESTORE's founder and executive director, Mark Robinson.

Last year's walk drew 200 participants. You can register online here or the day of the walk. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly