Teen charged in shooting death of Maumee HS student, victim's mother speaks out

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Maumee High School student.

Police arrested Andrew Foster-Martin, 17, on Friday. He is charged with murder in the February death of Collin Doyle, 17.

Armand Batey, 16, was also shot during the incident and was left paralyzed.

Foster-Martin is the fourth person to be arrested in the case.

Jermonte Anderson, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Toledo Police say he played a key role in the shooting.

According to court documents, Anderson drove himself and the three other suspects to the neighborhood where Doyle and his friend were shot during a robbery.

Police believe Foster-Martin is the man who pulled the trigger in the shooting.

"This was a pretty heinous act when you have two high school kids shot," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of Toledo Police. "It effects a lot of people in the community. We're just glad that we are able to get to the point where able to arrest Andrew Foster-Martin who we believe was the shooter in this case."

Foster-Martin, as well as the other teen arrested in the case, could be tried as adults.

The Doyle family have remained silent since Collin's murder. However in light of the Friday's arrest, Doyle's mother, Jennifer King-Doyle, released the following statement:

The devastation that I feel for my son,my family and for the families of everyone involved in this senseless crime is immense. Colin's family and I will never fully recover from this and the pain will never go away. Gun Violence does nothing to resolve issues,it only makes them worse and time and time again it tears families apart. Colin was a sweet, nice , giving young man with so much life and success ahead of him and he was carelessly taken away from this world much too soon. I only hope that the suspects involved in this act of violence see how they have broken not only my family but Colins friends and families, and even their own families. Thank you to my family and dear friends who have stood by me and are still standing right next to me through this tragic and heartbreaking ordeal. I wold also like to thank the Maumee school system along with the detectives who helped in this investigation. Jennifer King Doyle

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.