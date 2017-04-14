Franklin park mall hosts last weekend of Easter eggstravaganza

There are still two more days to get a picture with the Easter bunny at Franklin Park mall as a part of their Easter Eggstravaganza event.

In addition to the big bunny that kids and families will be lining up to meet, there are live bunnies to pet and play with as well.

"We really were just looking for additional ways for families to experience some Easter fun. What better than live bunnies?" said Casey Pogan, Franklin Park Marketing Director.

There is a craft making station, face painting and giveaways.

This is the first year the mall has implemented their new Easter set and list of activities. The event kicked off two weeks ago and according to Pogan roughly 500 people attended over the course of last weekend.

"We had lots of positive feedback from families saying they had a good time," Pogan said.

Friday, the event is going on between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it closes out on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"The event is a great opportunity for free family fun time," Pogan said.

It will be happening in the Macy's wing of the mall and all ages are encouraged to attend.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.