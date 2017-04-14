"All in With Jenna Lento" fundraising campaign raises $3,000 for cancer research

WTOL anchor Jenna Lento is raising money in effort to end blood cancer.

During opening day, Jenna collected donations for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The event was hosted by TDC Companies in downtown Toledo.

Each year The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) launches its Man & Woman of the Year fundraising campaign, and I was honored to join this year’s efforts as a 2017 Woman of the Year candidate for Team All in With Jenna Lento.

I am asking today for your support of LLS’s mission in its efforts to find cures for blood cancers and to assist patients and families as they battle this disease.

Like many of you, I have witnessed firsthand the debilitating effects that leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma can have on those who suffer from these blood cancers, and on the friends and family who care for and nurture their loved ones.

In fact, leukemia still causes more deaths than any other cancer among children under the age of 20.

LLS is funding amazing research.

For instance, of the 39 new cancer-fighting drugs approved by the F.D.A. in the past 10 years,19 of them were initially developed for blood cancers and many had funding from LLS. Of those 19, ALL of them show promise for treating other cancers:

Gleevec, used for patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML), was recently approved to treat stomach ulcers and is in trials for breast, prostate and ovarian cancer treatments.

Velcade, that targeted drug to treat patients with myeloma or mantle cell lymphoma, is also in trials for people with kidney, lung and thyroid cancers.

Rituxan, the first approved targeted cancer drug that was initially used for non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients, is used in 11 blood cancer and rheumatoid arthritis treatments.

Thank you for supporting this incredible organization and my campaign for Woman of the Year. Together we can be all in in our fight to end blood cancer!