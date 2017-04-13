Man believed to be pretending to work for Toledo Edison is actual employee

Rossford police say a man originally thought to be pretending to be a Toledo Edison worker, is in fact a Toledo Edison worker.

According to an email sent to a neighborhood watch, the man went to a resident's home and told her he had been working on her meter a few days prior and left his "jumpers" by the meters.

He asked the woman if her husband put left his "jumpers" in the garage. When she went to check, he left.

The homeowner grew concerned when Toledo Edison told her they didn't have a crew in the area. However, the company did have a crew there previously, and the worker forgot a piece of equipment.

The situation was apparently a misunderstanding between Toledo Edison and area law enforcement.

First Energy, the parent company of Toledo Edison, released the following statement:

We regret that our employee was caught up in this case of mistaken identity, but the customer did the right thing. Anyone who suspects that someone is misrepresenting themselves as a Toledo Edison employee should call their local police or call Toledo Edison at 1-800-447-3333.

A previous version of this story claimed the man was falsely representing himself as a Toledo Edison employee.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.