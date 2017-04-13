Toledo police searching for robbery suspect

Toledo police are searching for a suspect accused of two robberies in the space of a month.

According to police Yasir Ali robbed two locations on Fassett and Brookview in the month.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at (419)-255-1111,

Police consider Ali armed and dangerous.

