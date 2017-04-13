Money Talks News: When 'Do-It-Yourself' goes bad - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Money Talks News: When 'Do-It-Yourself' goes bad

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
Money Talks News -

Most every man strives to be a handyman around the house. It's a mark of pride right?

That's before he makes a mistake that costs the family cash out of their wallet.

"Well they think they're a plumber, carpenter and mason got the hot water hooked up to the cold water supply and unfortunately it cost them 30, 40 to 50 percent more to correct it. As with anything, get it right, do it the first time right and save yourself some money," said contractor Butch McKeon.

Nowadays, there are so many do-it-yourself shows and websites tempting wannabe handymen to do jobs that should be left up to professional contractors. So how do you know what you can and cannot do?

First, you should consider if the job requires specialized knowledge.

Almost anyone can change their own oil, but rebuilding an engine is a recipe for an expensive disaster. So if it does, take a pass.

Consider the tools you'll use for the project as well.

While for some getting a jewel is like a child getting the hottest toy on Christmas, you must consider how expensive it is and if you will ever need it again.

Also consider the size and visibility of the project.

"If they are going to tile a small closet, that's something they can probably do and if it wasn't perfect, you wouldn't notice it," McKeon said. "But if they're doing a 2,000 square foot house, every imperfection is going to be seen."

When in doubt, don't be afraid to ask someone who knows like a knowledgeable friend or someone who works at a hardware or home improvement store. Just don't ask a contractor trying to get your business.

For more information on projects that might be in your grasp, head to Money Talks News and search for "DIY."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly