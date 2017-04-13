Mud Hens fans ring in 2017 season in their favorite seat in the house

It was the home-opener Thursday for the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo. The Hens snapped a five game winning streak, loosing to Indianapolis 5-1 in front of a sellout crowd.

When you come to the 15-year-old park for a game, you have 10,300 seats from which to choose.

Season ticket holders Carol Van Sickle and Mary Beth Camper believe behind home plate is the only place to sit.

“You can see everything. Our friends have been here since the opening of the park, sit around there too,” Van Sickle said.

Camper agreed adding, "You can see everything. Pitches coming in.”

The Schaff family picked up season tickets this year. Their seating choice is behind the Hens dugout.

“Nice and close. Works out good. Get to see everything. Holler at them. Maybe get a couple balls this year,” Jake Schaff said.

“I’m not worried about getting hit by a ball. Keep my eyes on things,” Dawn Schaff added,

There are other favorite seats too.

“I like the first base line. More action on the first base line,” said to Dick Lehto.

Newsweek Magazine once recognized Fifth Third Field as the best minor league ballpark in the country. So it’s only natural for some Hens fans to give a politically correct answer as to where they like to sit.

“It’s so close to the field compared to the big leagues. Anyplace is great here,” said Jeff Bryant.

Expect another big crowd and big Friday night in Hensville. The Hens host their second game of the series with Indianapolis. And at nearby Huntington Center, post-season playoffs begin for the Walleye hockey team.