Athlete of the Week: Austin Beier

Austin Beier will be a senior offensive lineman for the St. John's football team in the fall.

Beier was once a tight end for the Titans, but once he made the transition to the offensive line, his recruitment took off.

Beier spent the last few months of the off season looking at schools across the Midwest. But his visit to Minnesota was different.

Beier said it was new head coach P.J. Fleck won him over.

"I was ready. I knew what I wanted to do," Beier said. "When you're with him, and you see what he sees and you believe it, what he says is gonna happen is gonna happen."

It is no secret Coach Fleck is a great recruiter. Beier believes Fleck's recruitment of him is a testament to that.

"P.J. Fleck has amazing charisma and just an amazing culture. Everything he preaches is what I want to be. He's the type of man I want to become. I feel like he can make me that man."

But before his college career begins, there is unfinished business on the high school level.

Beier is working out at EAO Sports to get him in top shape for his senior season with the Titans.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.