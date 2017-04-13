Urban farmer clears wood chips from property weeks before court - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Urban farmer clears wood chips from property weeks before court date

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Urban farmer Thomas Jackson cleared his lots of wood chips weeks ahead of his May 2 court date.

This comes after Jackson’s failure to remove the wood chips by the original date of Jan. 4 which lead him to a previous court appearance.

Jackson acquired the lots located near Monroe and Auburn with the intent of growing urban gardens back in December 2016.

Because of the possibilities of toxins in the soil being used, the wood chips were applied.

Some neighbors said that the wood chips attracted rodents and had an odor, but there wasn’t any evidence to support those claims.

However, the City of Toledo’s Environmental Services department took legal action against Jackson over the lots, citing the wood chips as waste.

Jackson is inviting all local media outlets to survey the cleared lots Friday at 9 a.m. at the 1400 block of Macomber.

