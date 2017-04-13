Easter Weekend Warm Up

Cooler weather will give way to a big warm up just in time for Easter Weekend.

You can expect a chance of showers Friday night and early Saturday morning. Southerly winds will pick up Saturday and by afternoon temperatures will be pushing 80 degrees.

Dressing the kids for Easter? Low temperatures Sunday morning will be in the 60s. Be sure to keep the First Alert Weather App handy as there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

If we do hit 80 degrees Saturday the warmth will be arriving a little warmer than the average date, which is April 27.

Happy Easter to you and your family. Have a great weekend, Robert Shiels WTOL