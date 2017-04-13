White House Easter egg roll has northwest Ohio ties

With the upcoming Easter weekend, many are looking forward to the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday. But, did you know the event has ties to northwest Ohio?

In 1878, our 19th president and Fremont's own Rutherford B. Hayes established the egg roll on the South lawn of the White House.

Which is why the event is also held here every year at Spiegel Grove.

The annual egg roll used to be held at the nation's Capital Building, but in 1877 the landscapers canceled the event after new grass was installed. So President Hayes' son asked if they could hold the event at the White House, and he agreed.

The event has been held there ever since.

On Saturday, The Hayes Center in Fremont will host their own egg roll.

It is the most popular event at Spiegel Grove, featuring children's activities, prizes and admission to the Hayes Presidential Museum.

"It's a great connection to President Hayes, and it's something that he did during his presidency. We have the Hayes home and that beautiful lawn so it's a good tie in. And it's just a great holiday family friendly event and it's one of the most popular events that we have here." said Kristina Smith, Marketing and Communication Director for the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Center.

Admission for the kids participating in the egg roll is three colored hard boiled eggs.

