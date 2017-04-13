Aqua Ohio to flush Tiffin water system

Aqua Ohio’s Tiffin Division will conduct water main flushing April 17 through April 21 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Jim Welty, Operations Supervisor for the Tiffin District, says flushing is an important part of Aqua Ohio’s maintenance program.

“It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” Welty said. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Water service won’t be interrupted, however customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration.

If water is discolored, customers are advised to allow the water to run until it turns clear.

It is also advised that customers refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while flushing is taking place near their home.

Customers may find more tips on home water system maintenance here.

