Mud Hens drop home opener 5-1

The Toledo Mud Hens lost their 15th home-opener 5-1 against the Indianapolis Indians at Fifth-Third Field in downtown Toledo.

The Indians began the scoring in the third inning with two runs on a double and sacrifice fly. They added another run off a wild pitch in the fourth to make the score 3-0.

Toledo did score a home run in the bottom of the seventh.

But a two run eight by the Indians put the game away.

Toledo is now 5-3 on the season.

The Mud Hens finished their 2016 season with a disappointing 68-76 record, finishing fourth in the International League. But this season, the Hens have more promise than in previous years.

Toledo dropped their first two games against three games of the season against the Indianapolis Indians. However, the Hens have rebounded with two straight victories against Indianapolis followed by a three-game sweep of Louisville.

Toledo will play the second game of the series against the Indians Friday night at 6:35.

