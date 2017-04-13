Susan G. Komen tackles breast health equity crisis for minority women

Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio is having two breast health and breast cancer education sessions to help close the health equity gap for minority women.

The sessions are a part of a national initiative by Susan G. Komen to increase awareness, breast cancer screenings, and access to breast cancer and breast health care for African American women.

According to research by Susan G. Komen, African American women in northwest Ohio are 30 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than their Caucasian counterparts.

Amber Currie, minority breast health coordinator for Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio, will lead the sessions.

Along with information about risk factors specific to the African American community, Currie will discuss organizations that provide breast health services.

“We teach African American women about their risk factors and ways to reduce their risk of developing breast cancer, but education can only go so far to reduce the breast cancer disparities,” said Currie. “At each education session, we provide ways for those in need to connect with our grantees, such as Firelands Regional Medical Center, the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio, ProMedica, and Mercy Health, among others. These organizations use Komen-funded grants to provide free breast health services like mammograms and diagnostic services."

The first session will happen April 15 at 10 a.m. with the women’s group at the Bradfield Community Center in Lima, Ohio.

The second session will be April 18 at 2 p.m. at the Parqwood Apartments on Parkwood Avenue in Toledo, Ohio.

