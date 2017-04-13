Two arrested after drug raid turns up meth, cocaine, guns - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two arrested after drug raid turns up meth, cocaine, guns

Danny Stecher, 58 (left) and Shana Hahn, 27 (right) (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio) Danny Stecher, 58 (left) and Shana Hahn, 27 (right) (Source: Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio)
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Two people are in jail after a drug raid in Defiance County.

The Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force searched a on Williams Center Cecil Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Inside, police found 57 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected cocaine and several guns – one was loaded at the time.

Danny Stecher, 58, was arrested and charged with possession of meth and having weapons under disability.

Shana Hahn, 27, was also arrested for obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Both are now being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. 

