Man faces federal charges following lengthy high-speed chase

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

This was the scene following the February police chase. (Source: Mario Lopez)

A Bloomdale man is facing federal charges following a lengthy police chase in February.

William Milliron, 45, is charged with assault on officers along with possession and use of a destructive device.

Back in February, Milliron led police on a high-speed chase that started in Wood County and stretched through Fostoria.

According to the US Marshals Service, he had several outstanding warrants at the time.

During the chase, police say Milliron through bottles, filled with chemicals used to make methamphetamine, at police cruisers. The chemicals inside were highly volatile, toxic and combustible. The bottles also had paper wicks which were charred from being lit on fire, according to court documents.

The pursuit ended in downtown Findlay when his vehicle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of S. Main St. and W. Sandusky St.

When Milliron was arrested he also had 13 rounds of live ammunition in his pants pocket

He remains behind bars at the Wood County Jail.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.