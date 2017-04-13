Man faces federal charges following lengthy high-speed chase - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man faces federal charges following lengthy high-speed chase

William Milliron, 45 (Source: Wood County Jail) William Milliron, 45 (Source: Wood County Jail)
This was the scene following the February police chase. (Source: Mario Lopez) This was the scene following the February police chase. (Source: Mario Lopez)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Bloomdale man is facing federal charges following a lengthy police chase in February.

William Milliron, 45, is charged with assault on officers along with possession and use of a destructive device.

Back in February, Milliron led police on a high-speed chase that started in Wood County and stretched through Fostoria.

According to the US Marshals Service, he had several outstanding warrants at the time.

During the chase, police say Milliron through bottles, filled with chemicals used to make methamphetamine, at police cruisers. The chemicals inside were highly volatile, toxic and combustible. The bottles also had paper wicks which were charred from being lit on fire, according to court documents.

The pursuit ended in downtown Findlay when his vehicle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of S. Main St. and W. Sandusky St.

When Milliron was arrested he also had 13 rounds of live ammunition in his pants pocket

He remains behind bars at the Wood County Jail. 

