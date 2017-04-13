No charges expected in December shooting death in Findlay

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Hancock County Grand Jury has ruled a December shooting death in Findlay justified.

Trey James, 24, was shot and killed at a home on George Street in Findlay in December 2016.

Police say a fight broke out at the home, leading to the shooting.

After a review of the case, the grand jury decided to not indict anyone in the crime. Additional details on the case are expected at a later date.

