Robert Easter Jr. to defend title in downtown Toledo this summer

Robert Easter Jr. will return to the ring in downtown Toledo on June 30 to defend his IBF Lightweight Title. He will face mandatory challenger Denis Shafikov.

This will be the second straight fight for Easter Jr. (19-0, 14 KO's) in his hometown. In his first, back in February, he defeated challenger Luis Cruz.

Robert Easter Jr. will be in the ring at the Huntington Center on June 30th against Denis Shafikov. Fight night says it will be on Bounce TV pic.twitter.com/20yUJar6a5 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 13, 2017

The June fight will also take place at the Huntington Center.

