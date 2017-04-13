Bond set for man charged in triple-deadly crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bond set for man charged in triple-deadly crash

Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo appears in court for his bond hearing Thursday. (Source: WTOL) Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo appears in court for his bond hearing Thursday. (Source: WTOL)
Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, is charged with vehicular homicide. (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office) Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, is charged with vehicular homicide. (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A man charged with vehicular homicide in a crash that killed three people in Jerusalem Township was back in court Thursday morning.

State troopers say Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo was driving drunk on Route 2 March 26 when he ran a stop sign, killing Robin and Barbara Shellhammer along with their daughter Whitney.  

Jaramillo’s bond was set at $250,000 for three of the charges he faces; a $50,000 bond was set for the other three charges.

An agent from border patrol says Jaramillo is a Mexican citizen. When questioned, Jaramillo freely admitted that he was in the United States illegally.

He will remain in jail until he’s back in court Thursday, April 20. The judge hopes to have an interpreter for him during that hearing. 

