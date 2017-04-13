US-6 reopens north of Fremont after semi crash, diesel spill

A semi crash caused a major road closure in Sandusky County Monday morning.

According to police, a semi carrying vehicle engines overturned on US-6 near CR-202 around 2:30 a.m.

Officials say 30 to 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in the crash, closing the road until further notice.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials have set up a detour for the closure – just north of Fremont.

The semi remained partially on its side in a ditch for several hours. US-6 reopened around 8:30 a.m.

The driver had minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

