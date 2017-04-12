Third suspect charged in fatal shooting of a Maumee High School student

A third suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of a Maumee High School student.

Jermonte Anderson, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Toledo Police say he played a key role in the February shooting death of Collin Doyle.

According to court documents, Anderson drove himself and at least two other suspects to the neighborhood where Doyle and his friend were shot during a robbery.

Doyle was killed while his friend was left paralyzed.

Police have not yet said who actually pulled the trigger.

Anderson will be arraigned Thursday morning.

