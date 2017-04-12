Sen. Sherrod Brown demanding answers from United Airlines

Senator Sherrod Brown is the latest public figure to voice disgust of the viral video of a United Airlines passenger being drug off a flight.

Brown, along with 20 other senators, sent a letter to United's CEO demanding him to explain how the problem escalated to violence.

Some of the questions outlines in the letter included how many passengers were forcibly removed from flights in the past year.

The letter also pointed out a federal cap exists on the amount of money a commercial airline may compensate a passenger for being involuntarily denied a seat.

That amount is $1,350 but United only offer the man $800.

"The airlines rely on taxpayers for subsidies and a whole lot of leeway in what they do," Sen. Brown said. "And I don't know if this is a violation of federal law what they did, but it was pretty despicable behavior."'

Brown said at a time when airlines are making record profits, he hopes the industry can make strides to improve customer service..

