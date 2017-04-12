UTPD set to begin social media campaign in effort to reach out t - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UTPD set to begin social media campaign in effort to reach out to students

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
(Source: UTPD) (Source: UTPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The University of Toledo Police Department is launching a new campaign to build relationships with students while also keeping them safe.

Chief Jeff Newton knows social media is key when reaching out to students. That is why he is working with a UT alumnus and his company to make social media a priority to inform students on safety.

Justin Drummond, a former basketball player for the Rockets, founded Spark C.

Spark C is developing the department's digital media campaign. Chief Newton hopes this will increase their social media presence.  

"Comprehensive videos talking about the Office of Public Safety and what that is, but also videos that can easily be shared on social media about preventing theft, personal safety emergency warnings that type of thing," said Chief Newton.

Spark C will begin production of videos. The department will hold a casting call for students who want to be a part of the videos.

For more information, you can head to UTPD website.

