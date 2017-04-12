Whitehouse, ODOT hope to come to agreement on SR 64 speed limit - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Whitehouse, ODOT hope to come to agreement on SR 64 speed limit sign

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
WHITEHOUSE, OH (WTOL) -

For thirty years, a 35 mph speed limit sign has been posted on SR 64 just outside of Whitehouse.

In 1987, a municipal ordinance declared the speed limit should be 35 mph because of bike paths, libraries and parks in the area.

However, enforcing the 35 mph speed limit is complicated because as far as the state is concerned, the speed limit is 50.

That discrepancy is currently being worked out between the village and ODOT.

Whitehouse's mayor says this village is taking steps to come to an agreement with the state.

Until then, those who believe they were wrongfully ticketed should step forward.

"If there's any citizens that have been inconvenienced by this in any way, that's part of the solutions that we're looking at," said Mayor Donald Atkinson. "We're going to go out of our way to accommodate anybody."

Both the mayor and attorney for the village are hopeful that a solution will be reached by the time village council meets on Tuesday. The public is welcome to attend and give input.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly