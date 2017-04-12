Meijer to start home deliveries in Toledo

Meijer will now start delivering groceries to people’s homes in Toledo.

Customers can shop for their items with the choice to put down any specific preferences.

Then it’s as simple as choosing a one-hour delivery window and paying for the order.

Meijer will use the service Shipt to make the deliveries.

The program is up and running in some Michigan cities and will expand into Cincinnati and Dayton at the end of the month.

The start date for the program in Toledo is yet to be announced.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.