Man arrested for propositioning children - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested for propositioning children

(Source: Hancock County Sheriff)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man has been arrested for propositioning young children.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s office, Jeffery Julien was arrested after an investigation into another older male who was trying to get children to have sex with him.

59-year-old Julien is charged with importuning, or offering the children’s services.

The sheriff’s office says Julien could be hit with more charges. 

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

