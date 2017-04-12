Man arrested for propositioning children

A man has been arrested for propositioning young children.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s office, Jeffery Julien was arrested after an investigation into another older male who was trying to get children to have sex with him.

59-year-old Julien is charged with importuning, or offering the children’s services.

The sheriff’s office says Julien could be hit with more charges.

