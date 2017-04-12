Home Depot helps renovate Cherry Street Mission

The Home Depot has launched a nationwide commitment to improve homes and the lives of veterans.

This commitment can be seen locally when more than 30 area Home Depot associates helped renovate Cherry Street Mission Ministries on Wednesday.

The associates and local volunteers painted classrooms, hallways, and provided maintenance repairs.

“Out of 600 employees we have 100 employees here volunteering their time to showcase their skill set and their knowledge to give back,” said Christopher Miller of Home Depot. “It’s always neat to see our associates come out of the store aisles and the distribution centers to give back to the community."

Improvements will also include additional rooms for the men’s living shelter, creating a better space for veteran skills training programs.

More than 35,000 of The Home Depot’s associates have served in the military.

