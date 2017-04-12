Fire Relief Fund finds new home, but needs volunteer help

A non-profit group that has helped hundreds of people recover from house fires in northwest Ohio is receiving help themselves. But still they need a little bit more.

Last week WTOL reported that the Fire Relief Foundation in Findlay needed to find a new home.

Now they have secured a new place, but they will need a lot of volunteers and donations to make it happen.

After new building ownership could not uphold the free rental agreement for the foundation, Emily Stevers, founder and CEO of the Fire Relief Foundation, has been packing up what she can in preparation for the move out date on June 1.

But now thanks to a generous offer from a local philanthropic family, the Fire Relief Foundation will have access to a group of buildings a few miles down the road.

They will be responsible for the facility though and with 100 percent of donations going toward families, they can't afford the renovations.

The foundation is asking for any help they can get, whether it's a financial donation or volunteer hours to make the move possible.

This way, they can continue to serve northwest Ohio families displaced by house fires.

"Findlay is amazing as far as community support. I couldn't imagine running a foundation in any other community," said Stevers. "It has been overwhelming trying to pack everything up and a bit emotional because we put a lot of ourselves into this because we wanted it to feel warm and welcoming for families."

A date has not been set, but the foundation will soon announce a work day on their Facebook page for volunteers to help move.

