Toledo police looking for four suspects in gas station robbery

Toledo police are trying to identify four suspects in a gas station robbery.

A 16-year-old male went into the gas station at 1201 Dorr to pay for his gas.

A suspect in a grey sweatshirt hit him in the head with a beer bottle and knocked him to the ground.

All four suspects then began to kick the victim and stole his gas money and cell phone.

The suspects left in a light-colored SUV, possible an Explorer, immediately after the attack.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

