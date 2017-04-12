Two arrested in Napoleon Subway robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two arrested in Napoleon Subway robbery

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
NAPOLEON, OH (WTOL) -

Two people are in custody in connection with the robbery of a Napoleon Subway restaurant.

Police received a call concerning a robbery of the Perry Street store.

During the course of the investigation, police arrested a 15-year-old juvenile from Napoleon.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old George Robert Clemens IV, formerly from Antwerp but homeless at the time of the arrest, and the seizure of two vehicles.

The vehicles and a locker at Napoleon High School were searched on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old is being held at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Facility in Stryker and is charged with aggravated robbery.

This charge if committed by an adult is a first-degree felony.

He is awaiting a hearing

Clemens is being held at CCNO and is charged with complicity of aggravated robbery, also a first-degree felony.

He could face up to eleven years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Police are still investigating this robbery and the robbery of a Circle K in Napoleon that happened on Sunday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Napoleon Police Department at 419-599-2810.

