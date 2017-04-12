UT group speaks out against sex trafficking - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT group speaks out against sex trafficking

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (AP) -

A local community group speaks out after the most recent sex trafficking scandal.

The University of Toledo Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute works to prevent human trafficking.

The group addressed human trafficking on Wednesday in light of the two Toledo pastors who have been charged with sex trafficking children from their homes.

"We're grateful for the FBI, local law enforcement because they will arrest anyone possibly trafficking children regardless of their level of power or prominence in our community," Celia Williamson, University of Toledo human trafficking expert.

Those with the UT Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute say that despite these horrific allegations, they will continue to fight the war against human trafficking and hope this will bring awareness to this issue that is happening in Toledo.

“I think the main message is please watch your conversation and how you think about the issue. Be thinking about protecting children first,” said Williamson. "Unfortunately you never want situations like this to come up. The more conversations we have, the more media attention we get people talking and bring it to the forefront and remind people these are children and children can not be prostitutes."

Williamson says she understands it is especially hard for people of faith for their leader to be accused of a heinous act.

"It's a case of us being able to use this opportunity to get into those churches and educate them and remind them to do God's work is to protect the vulnerable," said Williamson. 

Pastors Haynes and Jenkins will be in court on Thursday for a detention hearing where a judge is expected to set a bond for the two. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly