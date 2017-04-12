New at-home tests could determine risks for genetic diseases - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New at-home tests could determine risks for genetic diseases

By Allie Hausfeld, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The FDA has recently approved the first at-home genetic test that can let you know if you are at risk for diseases.

The test can check your risk for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and blood clot disorders among others, and can be delivered right to your door.

However, some genetic counselors are saying that this test has some drawbacks.

“They may only look at specific parts of the gene. If you can imagine a gene to be like a book that’s going to have several different chapters in it, there’s some genetic tests out there where they may only look at chapter one and chapter seven,” said genetic counselor Sarah Adelsperger.

Genetic counselors at ProMedica say that this test could be a quick way to get basic information, but advise you not to draw life-altering conclusions from these home results.

“If you’re not fully informed as far as what kind of results can come out of this, it could cause emotional distress or even confusion, or you might have a completely different perception as far as what your risk is and it may not be accurate,” Adelsperger said.

You should consult a doctor before making any healthcare decisions based on these genetic tests. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly