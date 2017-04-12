New at-home tests could determine risks for genetic diseases

The FDA has recently approved the first at-home genetic test that can let you know if you are at risk for diseases.

The test can check your risk for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and blood clot disorders among others, and can be delivered right to your door.

However, some genetic counselors are saying that this test has some drawbacks.



“They may only look at specific parts of the gene. If you can imagine a gene to be like a book that’s going to have several different chapters in it, there’s some genetic tests out there where they may only look at chapter one and chapter seven,” said genetic counselor Sarah Adelsperger.

Genetic counselors at ProMedica say that this test could be a quick way to get basic information, but advise you not to draw life-altering conclusions from these home results.

“If you’re not fully informed as far as what kind of results can come out of this, it could cause emotional distress or even confusion, or you might have a completely different perception as far as what your risk is and it may not be accurate,” Adelsperger said.

You should consult a doctor before making any healthcare decisions based on these genetic tests.

