911 dispatchers recognized during Telecommunicators Week - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

911 dispatchers recognized during Telecommunicators Week

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

911 dispatchers all over the country are being recognized as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

They are the voice on the other end of the line you hear when facing an emergency.

Every year over 4,000 calls are answered by dispatchers at the Lucas County 911 center.

The center has a staff of 51 operators that work around the clock and on holidays to make sure you get help when you call.

“I’m very lucky to be there, to have this job and help people every day,” said dispatcher Jim Briggs.

Briggs has been a dispatcher for over 30 years, and although he loves his job, he is usually not the one that gets thanked.

“The dispatch or telecommunicator piece of it is often not seen,” said Ralph Shearn, communications manager of Lucas County EMS. “People call 911 and they’re talking to somebody there and a lot of times the units then arrive. A lot of people then correlate 911 as that unit being there.”

“In 32 years [I’ve been thanked] maybe about twice,” said Briggs.

These dispatchers aren’t looking for glory or praise, but Toledo Police Department, Toledo Fire Department and others who rely on these dispatchers for information want to make sure these workers are appreciated.

You can help these dispatchers when calling 911 by remaining calm and giving them a name, address and phone number right away so they can get a crew out to you as fast as possible.

New technology is in the works to make this easier on both dispatchers and 911 callers.

The ability to text an emergency to 911 is expected to be in place for those in Lucas County by the end of the year. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly