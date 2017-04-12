Driver takes off after crashing into south Toledo business

A driver is on the run after slamming an SUV into a south Toledo business overnight.

Police say the driver crashed into A-1 Accurate Limousine Service on Broadway Street near Newton Street around 2:30 Monday morning.

The impact was so strong, the vehicle sent bricks flying inside, causing a lot of damage.

Workers say an Excursion super stretch limo parked inside was heavily damaged. Another vehicle inside was also damaged when the Excursion was pushed into it.

The owner says it will take $30,000 to $40,000 to fix the vehicles and about the same to repair the building.

According to police, the driver of the SUV went off the road and drove through two fences before crashing the rental car through the business wall. He took off after the crash and has not been located.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police.

